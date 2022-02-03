Prominent Manipur Film Star RK Somendro Singh Joins BJP Along With 40 Co-Stars

Manipur Elections 2022: The 40-year-old actor had contested the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Manipur's famous film star RK Somendro Singh, popular as Kaiku, along with 40 of his co-stars and colleagues from the film community joined the BJP at their Manipur Pradesh party office in Imphal on Tuesday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed Mr Singh and his friends to the BJP at a simple party joining programme attended by the party's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, state BJP President A. Sharda Devi and other party members.

I welcome noted Manipuri actor Shri RK Somendro Singh (Kaiku) and other leading artists to the @BJP4Manipur family.

Notably, 40-year-old RK Somendro Singh had contested the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 as an independent candidate. Before the Lok Sabha polls, he was the vice president of the Manipur unit of late Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

The forthcoming assembly polls in Manipur have become quite interesting because many new faces have emerged this time.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for all 60 assembly seats for the upcoming election in Manipur. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will seek re-election from the Heingang constituency.

Earlier today, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National Peoples' Party (NPP) released its third list of candidates for the Manipur assembly polls. The names of nine more candidates were released by Mr Sangma himself, taking the tally of party candidates to 42 this time. Election watchers believe that the NPP is emerging as a dark horse.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats but later several leaders quit the party. In a post-poll alliance with Naga People's Front (NPF), National Peoples' Party (NPP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Independent candidate, BJP was able to form the government in the state.

The assembly polls in the state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and results will be announced on March 10.