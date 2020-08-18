Manipur Cop, Accused In Drug Case, Given Gallantry Medal. Probe Ordered

Manipur has faced many cases where policemen have been found involved on drug trafficking.

The Manipur government had to withdrew the gallantry medal conferred to one of its police officials on Manipur Patriot Day after it was emerged that he was allegedly involved in a 2013 drug trafficking case.

The government has further ordered a probe to check the selection process that recommended his name for the honour.

A sub-inspector of Manipur Police, Bheishamayum Debson Singh was conferred the gallantry award.

His name figured in the list of awardees that Governor Najma Heptulla had announced. A total of 13 police personnel were selected for the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry and Chief Minister's Police Medal for devotion to duty.

The awards were given on 13th August, which is celebrated as Manipur Patriot Day.

All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), through press statement, had alleged the accused cop was arrested along with an 11-member team of Manipur Police commandos on the charge of trafficking drugs valued at more than Rs 3.64 crore in 2013.

AMSU had questioned the government over its selection procedure for gallantry awards.

Taking note of the allegations, the state Government has now suspended policeman and people who recommended his name, government sources added.

A committee headed by Inspector General of Police (intelligence) K Radhashyam will inquire into the matter in depth, Manipur police sources added.