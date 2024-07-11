'Focus On Relief Camps': Manipur Chief Minister Distributes Government Schemes' Benefits To 4 Lakh People

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed benefits to more than four lakh beneficiaries

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday distributed benefits to more than four lakh beneficiaries under various government schemes.

He told reporters the focus is more on internally displaced people who are living in relief camps.

"The various government schemes will benefit four lakh people. We are mainly focussing on those residing in relief camps. Today, we are providing Rs 25,000 each to 6,000 families and Rs 1,000 each to about 60,000 people across the state. It will provide relief to all the people in relief camps," Mr Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Singh said every relief measure in Manipur is taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding the government is working to speed up the process of establishing peace in the state.

Benefits worth more than Rs. 300 crore were distributed to more than 4 lakh beneficiaries across the state, as a part of the continuous efforts to uplift various sections of society under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/9H6QC4Bktf — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 11, 2024

On whether PM Modi would visit Manipur, the Chief Minister said, "There is no question of the PM coming or not coming. What is being done in Manipur right now - security measures, relief work, development, and peace talks between both communities (Kuki and Meitei) - are all happening under the leadership of the Prime Minister. They may have discussed on the central level, but we have to solve the issues by mediating with each other."

"We adopted a resolution to fasten the process of peace establishment in the state. In the wake of the current situation in Manipur, whatever is being done under the leadership of the Home Minister, or the Prime Minister, we have taken a resolution to review it and bring peace soon. There has been peace here for several days now," the Chief Minister said.

On Monday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to visit Manipur and suggested listening to the people of the state.

Mr Gandhi told reporters every patriot must reach out and "embrace" the people of Manipur and bring peace to the state.