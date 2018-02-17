Maneka Gandhi Loses Her Cool At UP Official, Finds Herself In Controversy

In the video clip, the union minister and animal rights activist, visibly angry, is heard accusing the officer of accepting bribe. She calls him "fat" and allegedly uses a cuss word to rebuke him. NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the video.
She had taken a tour of a town called Baheri the precious day. She was talking to local representatives and the man who was the target of her anger is a supply officer responsible for distributing grains among below poverty line (BPL) scheme beneficiaries. There were a lot of complaints against him which is when she reportedly lost her calm and scolded the officer. She then asks him if it feels good to indulge in corruption.
Comments
"I am a minister for women and if I will not protect them who will? I don't want to name anybody, but whoever is taking bribes from these women must feel ashamed. They are taking it from the poorest of poor and depriving them of what it their right," she said.