Man Who Posed As PMO Official Arrested, Visiting Card Nailed Him

A man who masqueraded as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Kanhaiya Kumar had visiting cards with the Prime Minister's room number on them but the phone number was wrong, and that's how he was caught.The police say he carried visiting cards of some other official.Kumar claims he is a PhD and always moved around in an SUV with a central government sticker.The police say he had been under surveillance since September 20, when he contacted the Central Vigilance Commissioner, introduced himself as a Director in the PM's Office and asked about a job for an officer of the Defence Accounts Services.The vigilance commissioner, suspicious of Kumar, contacted the PM's Office and learnt that there was no director of this name.The vigilance commission then reported him to the police. Kumar was arrested on Monday from Noida's Sector 100 and has been sent to 10 days' police custody.The police are also looking for a person from Hyderabad who is believed to have supplied Kumar with the fake visiting cards.Kumar allegedly went into hiding in 2014 when the government had launched a campaign to catch touts and agents working in different ministries.