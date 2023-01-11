'The Act In Itself...': No Bail For Man Who Peed On Woman On Flight

Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight, has been denied bail by a Delhi court. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of Mishra, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.

In its ruling, the court said, "The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman."

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman on an New York-Delhi flight last year. He was arrested from Bengaluru last week, six weeks after his egregious act.

The airlines had