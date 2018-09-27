Man Who Complained Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested On Rape Charge

Parwaz had been chasing his case against Yogi Adityanath in various courts.

An activist who had gone to court 11 years ago, against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Pervez Parwaz, 63, had filed a complaint in 2007 against Yogi Adityanath, then a parliamentarian from Gorakhpur, over a hate speech.

A resident of Gorakhpur, Parwaz was arrested on Tuesday night based on a rape case filed against him in June. The police had investigated the complaint and closed the case at first. They reopened the case claiming fresh evidence and a new statement from the woman.

The police arrested him just hours before his petition seeking protection from arrest was to be heard by the Allahabad High Court.

Senior police officer Vinay Singh said a woman had alleged that she was gang-raped by Pervez Parwaz and another man, said to be an 'occultist', when she had gone to them seeking help with a family problem.

A medical examination had confirmed rape, the police said.

In February, the High Court upheld a decision by the UP government to refuse sanction to prosecute Yogi Adityanath in connection with Parwaz's complaint. The UP government said a CD shown as prime evidence of the alleged hate speech by Mr Adityanath, had been tampered with. The High Court agreed.

Parwaz then challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court. Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the UP government and asked for a response in a month's time.