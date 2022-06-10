Man Throws Acid On Colleague In Bengaluru After She Turns Down Proposal

A man allegedly threw acid on a woman in Bengaluru today after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, who is divorced with three children, sustained injuries in her right eye and is under treatment at a private hospital.

The accused Ahmed, 36, has been arrested.

Police said that the two had known each other for nearly three years and used to work together in a factory producing incense products.

According to police, Ahmed had been pestering the woman from his own community to marry him for the past many weeks.

The incident comes on the heels of an acid attack on a woman in Bengaluru two months ago. The accused was subsequently arrested from an ashram in Tamil Nadu, where he had been living disguised as a seer.