Man, Son Attempt Suicide At Brother's House To Frame Him: UP Cops

A man and his son were arrested for allegedly attempting suicide at a relative's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ugapur market area under Aurai police station limits on Saturday evening, they said.

Phool Chand Gupta is embroiled in a property dispute with his brother Virendra Gupta. Late on Saturday evening, Phool Chand and his son Kishan entered Virendra's house, opened the pipe of a cooking gas cylinder and locked themselves inside a room to frame him, said Station House Officer, Aurai police station, Gaganraj Singh.

However, Phool Chand and his son could not find a matchbox. Later, fire brigade personnel brought out the father-son duo after breaking open the door and also stopped the gas leakage, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter. Phool Chand and Kishan have been arrested, the SHO said.

