Police has launched a search to arrest the accused. (File photo)

A 65-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two youths for opposing their attempts to harass his daughter, police said today.The incident took place yesterday in the Rampuri area in Muzaffarnagar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ombir Singh said.He said that a case has been registered against Kirshanpal and Vishal. They are have been on the run and a search has been launched to arrest them, the officer said. The man was killed for protesting their eve-teasing, Mr Singh said.The accused are residents of the same locality as that of the victim, the SP said.