Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl, Inserts Rod In Her Genitals: Gujarat Police

The police said the girl's father and the accused know each other.

A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped near her house and raped by a 36-year-old man in Gujarat's Bharuch, the police said.

The accused, a native of Jharkhand, was arrested. The incident took place in the Jhagadia industrial area of Bharuch on Monday, the cops said.

The accused lived next to the girl's hut and worked in the same factory as her father, the police said, adding the girl sustained injuries to her private parts. She was taken to a civil hospital in Bharuch but her condition worsened due to an injury in the waist and she had to be immediately operated on. The survivor was referred to a government hospital in Vadodara.

Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chawda, said, the man, Vijay Paswan, raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, adding that during their preliminary investigation, they found that the accused raped the girl last month as well.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said, "The accused abducted the girl when she was playing near her hut and took her into the bushes. He raped her and fled the spot, leaving her bleeding. The girl's mother found her after hearing her cries for help."

The police said the girl's father and the accused know each other since they work in the same factory. Paswan is married and has two children. The police have filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad