Man Poisons Wife, 2 Children, Dies By Suicide At Hyderabad Hotel: Cops

A couple and their two children were found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad's Nizamabad town Sunday, said the police.

According to police, Suryaprakash (37) allegedly poisoned wife Akshaya, daughter Pratusha (13) and son Advaith (10) and later died by suicide.

According to the Nizamabad Additional Superintendent of Police, Suryaprakash had a real estate business in the Madhapur and Kondapur area in Hyderabad and was facing losses.

He had borrowed money from his three business partners, who had been pressuring him to return it.

The family moved into a hotel in Nizamabad where they were found dead.

A note alleged that Suryaprakash's business partners had been threatening him and pushing him to return the money he had borrowed. A case under the abetment of suicide charge has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.