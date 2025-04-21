Man Lynched By Mob On Suspicion Of Stealing Goats In Assam

A man suspected of stealing goats was lynched by a mob in Assam's Dibrugarh on Monday morning, said the police. Another man was critically injured during the attack.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 am in the Hatigarh Bokpara Division of Bokul Tea Estate.

Locals spotted two men allegedly trying to steal goats. Enraged, a mob attacked the two men, said the police, adding that the mob also set the duo's scooter on fire.

One suspect died on the spot, while the other, identified as Jyotirmoy Hazarika of Boiragimoth, was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), where he remains in critical condition.

The man who died has not been identified as yet.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy were at the spot.

Security has been intensified in the area, with additional police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Further probe is underway, say officials.