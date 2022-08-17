Man Kills Live-In Partner By Smashing Head Against Pole: Jharkhand Police

The has been arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old tribal woman was killed after her partner smashed her head against an electricity pole in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Gulapi Sabar, was in a live-in relationship with Bhoku Sabar (32) after her husband died, they said.

Bhoku, a habitual drunk, was separated from his wife who left him because of his eccentric behaviour, they added. Bhoku and Gulapi, belonging to the primitive Sabar community, were living together for the last six months in Pagda village.

The couple had a quarrel over a petty issue on Tuesday, following which Bhoku smashed Gulapi's head against an electricity pole, said Shankar Lakra, the officer-in-charge of Bodam police station.

Gulapi died on the spot, he said. The body was recovered on Wednesday morning and sent to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem. Bhoku has been arrested, the officer said.

