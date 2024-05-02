Man, Daughter Die As Parcel Explodes At Gujarat Home, Cops Launch Probe

Upon receiving the information, police reached the accident site and started an investigation

A parcel exploded after being delivered to the house of a man in Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. Two people died and two others suffered injuries after an electronic item delivered by an unidentified person blew up in Gujarat's Vadali.

"The parcel was delivered by an unidentified man. As soon as the electronic item was plugged in, there was a blast," a police official told news agency PTI.

The incident took place at Veda village, said sub-inspector Jitendra Rabari of Vadali police station.

Those dead have been identified as Jitendra Heerabhai Vanjara and his daughter Bhumika Vanjara, police said. Bhumika died while she was being taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

His other two daughters, one aged 9 and the other 10 suffered severe burn injuries in the incident, which sparked panic among the villagers.

Both the girls were immediately rushed to Himmantnagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

One of the injured girls was in a serious condition and put on a ventilator, assistant resident medical officer Vipul Jani told PTI.

When doctors conducted the X-ray of the girls, they found wires containing pieces of iron.

A relative of the victims said the parcel was delivered in an autorickshaw. Police were investigating if the family had ordered the item.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)