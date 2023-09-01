Man Collides With Robot, Falls Into Boiler At Haryana Factory, Dies: Cops

No complaint has been filed and a probe is underway, the police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old factory worker was charred to death after falling into a boiler at a factory in Haryana's Bawal, the police said on Friday.

The man has been identified as Mahitab, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kheri, they said, adding that the accident happened last night.

According to the police, Mahitab began working at the alloy wheel manufacturing factory in Bawal - an industrial town - two days ago.

Mahitab was working the night shift when he collided with a robot and fell into the boiler and suffered severe burns. By the time his co-workers pulled him out, he had died, they said.

The factory management officials reached the spot and informed the police, who reached the spot and started an investigation.

"We have kept the body in the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted after Mr Mahitab's family will arrive. No complaint has been filed yet and further probe is underway," the police said.