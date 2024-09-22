Man Rapes Sister-In Law, Forces Her To Abort Pregnancy In Thane: Cops

Police have launched an investigation after a woman lodged an FIR alleging rape by her brother-in-law who forced her to abort her pregnancy in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The complainant claimed that her 32-year-old brother-in-law raped her at her sister's house on January 26 and multiple times in subsequent months.

The victim claimed the accused took her to a hospital in Mumbra and forced her to terminate her pregnancy. He also threatened her parents, the official said.

Police on Saturday registered an FIR under sections 68 (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and 88 (Causing miscarriage) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)