Man Arrested With Leopard Skin In Chhattisgarh

Kumbh Lal Netam was apprehended from Kotbharri road in Nagri police station area on Saturday and the skin was found from a bag in the luggage side box of his motorcycle, said the official.

Man Arrested With Leopard Skin In Chhattisgarh

Man Arrested With Leopard Skin In Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

Dhamtari:

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a leopard skin and trying to sell it in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kumbh Lal Netam was apprehended from Kotbharri road in Nagri police station area on Saturday and the skin was found from a bag in the luggage side box of his motorcycle, said the official.

"It is not known from where Netam got the skin. We have registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act," he added.

Newsbeep

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
ChhattisgarhMan arrested with leopard skin

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india