Man Arrested For Smuggling Rs 6 Crore Diamond Necklace At Delhi Airport

A man was arrested for smuggling a diamond necklace worth about rupees six crore at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the customs department said today.

The arrested individual, an Indian male passenger, had arrived from Bangkok on Air India flight AI 356, according to officials.

The passenger was identified and stopped based on profiling by the Customs officers at IGI Airport after which the necklace studded with diamonds was discovered following a detailed examination of the man's baggage.

The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with oval and rectangular diamonds, leading to a striking pendant. The pendant is a square-shaped piece with a prominent yellow diamond at its center, surrounded by multiple layers of clear diamonds.

Custom officers have filed a case of smuggling against the accused.

The recovered jewelry was assessed at a total value of Rs. 6,08,97,329/- (Rupees Six Crore Eight Lakh Ninety Seven Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Nine only).

The necklace was confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, which allows seizure of smuggled goods.

The man has been arrested and is now facing legal action as per the provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details related to the smuggling attempt.