Man Accused Of Stabbing His Vlogger Girlfriend To Death In Bengaluru Arrested

The killer spent two days with the corpse of Maya Gogoi, at a service apartment in Bengaluru

A man who allegedly killed his vlogger girlfriend in Bengaluru and spent two days with the corpse has been arrested, sources said.

The police are yet to share the full details. Reports said he was arrested outside Karnataka, indicating he fled from the state after killing his girlfriend.

Maya Gogoi, a vlogger from Assam, was allegedly killed by boyfriend Aarav Hanoy in a serviced apartment earlier this week.

In a macabre twist, the police said the killer spent two days with the corpse at the service apartment.

The probe so far has revealed that the boyfriend-turned-alleged killer had spent two days with the body of Maya Gogoi, and most of the time he was just smoking cigarettes while sitting in front of the corpse.

The police had formed two teams and launched a manhunt for him.

Aarav Hanoy, after boarding a taxi from the service apartment, had reached the Majestic area located in the Central Business District of Bengaluru and turned off his phone after that.

According to the police, Maya Gogoi lived with her sister in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.

She had called her sister and told her that she wouldn't come home as she was attending an office party on Friday.

Later, she had sent another message on Saturday stating that she would not come home as she was partying that night as well.

Maya's sister told the police that Aarav and Maya were in a relationship for the last six months after meeting on social media.