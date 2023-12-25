Man Accused Of Rape Escapes From CISF Custody At Delhi Airport

CISF has filed a case with the Delhi Police and the cops have formed search teams. (Representational)

A man accused of rape fled from the custody of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on December 20.

Amandeep Singh, the rape accused was flying from Bahrain and was stopped at the immigration checkpoint of the Delhi airport after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. On December 20, around 10 am, the CISF was handing over the accused to the Delhi Police after he was stopped.

The accused was under the custody of the CISF and the guard who was on duty to escort the rape accused went to the washroom, the police said today. Singh saw this as an opportunity and fled from custody after jumping from counter number 33 at the arrival wing amid security at the T3 Terminal of the IGI airport.

The accused cheated the Indian Immigration authorities at the T3 terminal and ran away from the arrival wing of the airport.

A rape case was filed against him in Punjab's Ludhiana and the accused was on the run since April 2020.

The CISF has filed a case with the Delhi Police and the cops have formed search teams to catch Amandeep Singh.

