Man, 5-Year-Old Son Dead After Speeding Car Hits School Van In Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man and his five-year-old child were killed while four other students got injured, when a speeding SUV collided with the school van in which they were travelling in Nagar Fort area in Tonk district.

According to the police, Mahendra Nagar and Piyush died on the spot, while Anshul, 7, Vinod, 8, Abhishek, 12, and Shivam were taken to a hospital in Bundi district where they are undergoing treatment.

Nagar was a resident of Manpura village, which comes under Karwar police station of Bundi district.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem at a community health centre in Nainwa town in Bundi, local Station House Officer (SHO) Brijraj Singh said.

The incident took place around 7 am when Nagar, the owner of a school in Nainwa, was taking the children -- including his two sons, Anshul and Piyush -- to school.

The SUV driver fled the spot after the incident, the Nainwa SHO said.

