Man, 21, Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Relatives In Madhya Pradesh

Police said that the suspect was identified as Vinod Chouhan. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the kin of his girlfriend after they caught the couple in an objectionable state in a field, a police official in Madhya Pradesh's Indore said on Tuesday.

The body of Vinod Chouhan was found in Khudail area in the morning and a probe found that the family members of the girl he was in a relationship had beaten him to death a day earlier, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde.

"We suspect he was also strangled. The girl's parent's and brother are missing and efforts are on to nab them," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)