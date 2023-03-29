Mamata Banerjee's 'Washing Machine Protest' Targeting BJP

Mamata Banerjee said, "If required, I can sit on a dharna at the PM's house too."

At Mamata Banerjee's protest today in Kolkata, an outsized washing machine took centre stage. As Trinamool Congress leaders shouted slogans, the Bengal Chief Minister put in black cloth, which symbolically "turned white".

"Washing machine, BJP!" shouted Trinamool workers as Mamata Banerjee performed the act of "laundering" with a flourish.

The washing machine labelled "BJP" was the prop for an allegation often voiced by Mamata Banerjee - that corrupt leaders are exonerated and spared when they join the BJP.

"BJP has become a washing machine. Give me a list of all thieves and robbers - they are all sitting there (with BJP). I have to listen to their sermons about the constitution?" Mamata Banerjee said as she launched a two-day protest sit-in against the BJP-led central government.

"I have every right to hold a dharna. If required, I can sit on a dharna at the PM's house too," she said.

The Trinamool is protesting against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not disbursing funds to West Bengal. The protests have escalated ahead of the local body elections in the state and the 2024 general election.

The Trinamool chief, who has been fiercely critical of the Congress, had earlier spoken in support of its leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified as an MP after his two-year jail sentence in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" comments.

"In PM Modi's New India, opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP. While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister's nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the rally and took on PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

"While making a political statement he said something and for that he was given a two-year sentence and his Lok Sabha membership was snatched. What did Rahul Gandhi say? He said Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi. I don't support what he said and I don't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. But through the media I want to question Bengal. Just because he said something about the Modi surname his membership was cancelled, then should the PM of India's membership not be cancelled for insulting women by catcalling the CM with Didi O Didi?" Abhishek Banerjee questioned.