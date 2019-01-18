United India Rally Live Updates: Preparations Underway, Top Leaders Reach Kolkata

Work in progress ahead of the United India rally in Kolkata.

The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "United India rally" in Kolkata on Saturday, tipped to be a major gathering of anti-BJP parties ahead of the national election due by May.

Lakhs of Trinamool Congress activists and supporters from across West Bengal thronged Kolkata today. Top leaders from regional parties, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar among others, also reached Kolkata today.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wrote to Mamata Banerjee today in support of her rally. "I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote. The Congress president and his mother Sonia Gandhi are not attending Mamata Banerjee's event; the Congress will be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Here are the LIVE updates ahead of Mega Opposition Rally: