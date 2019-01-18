United India Rally Live Updates: Preparations Underway, Top Leaders Reach Kolkata

New Delhi:
Work in progress ahead of the United India rally in Kolkata.
The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "United India rally" in Kolkata on Saturday, tipped to be a major gathering of anti-BJP parties ahead of the national election due by May.
Lakhs of Trinamool Congress activists and supporters from across West Bengal thronged Kolkata today. Top leaders from regional parties, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar among others, also reached Kolkata today.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wrote to Mamata Banerjee today in support of her rally. "I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote. The Congress president and his mother Sonia Gandhi are not attending Mamata Banerjee's event; the Congress will be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Here are the LIVE updates ahead of Mega Opposition Rally:
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav arrives in Kolkata.
As part of arrangements, 50 temporary camps have been set up in Salt Lake's Central Park. Around 2,000 volunteers have been deployed to take care of the supporters while at least 12 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure their security.
"The people staying here will be provided three course meals on Friday. We have also arranged for blankets. The entire accommodation is under CCTV surveillance and there are medical camps and sufficient fire fighting arrangements. We have also made a separate area for the members of minority community to read Namaz (prayer)," state Fire Minister and local legislator Sujit Bose said.
According to the Trinamool Congress leadership, nearly four to five lakh people have arrived in the city to hear and watch the opposition gain steam at the rally. Apart from bringing thousands of supporters from their respective constituencies, the party leaders have also made special arrangements for their food, lodging, security and other necessary amenities in different parts of the city.
"Close to 70,000 activists have arrived at Sealdah station from different districts of north Bengal since morning. People have come onboard the Katihar Express, Uttar Banga Express, Padatik Express and Kanchan Kanya Express so far. More people will arrive on the Kanchanjunga Express in the evening. Another 7,000 people have arrived at the Kolkata Rail Station (Chitpur)," said state Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick, who was supervising the arrival of the party activists at the Sealdah station.
Top leaders including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Zoram Nationalist Party leader Pu Lalduhawma and JMM leader Hemant Soren have reached Kolkata to attend the United India rally tomorrow.