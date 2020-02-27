'Holi Of Blood': Mamata Banerjee's Poem Amid Delhi Violence

A storm raging the country at gunpoint, Mamata Banerjee wrote in her poem (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the fiercest critics of the BJP, has shared on her Facebook account a poem titled "Hell" in which she has expressed concerns over "a peaceful country being turned violent". She has also talked about "holi of blood before the holi of colour", an apparent reference to the blood shed in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

"So much bloodshed, so many deaths, anger burning like fire, a holi of blood before the holi of colours! Humanity a worst sufferer!," she writes.

"Search for an address getting lost, storm raging the country at gunpoint, a peaceful country, turned violent-Is it the end of democracy?" she says.

While Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace, she refrained from making any political attack. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said it was because of a "tacit understanding between the BJP and the TMC (Trinamool Congress)".

"When all the political parties are demanding Amit Shah's resignation, the TMC is maintaining a stoic silence," CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

At least 27 have died and over 200 have been injured after four straight days of clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Reports of arson and unrest emerged from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas of the national capital to offer personal guarantees that the government would restore peace.

While Mr Doval maintained that the situation is under control, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the Army be deployed to inspire confidence in people.

With inputs from PTI