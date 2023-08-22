Mamata Banerjee Hikes Aid For Durga Puja, Launches Anti-Ragging Helpline

bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also unveiled an Anti-Ragging Helpline today.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a Rs 10,000 hike in the assistance to clubs and puja committees for organising Durga Puja celebrations, which has now been included in the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Clubs will receive Rs 70,000 this year -- up from Rs 60,000 -- and only one-fourth of the electricity bill will be charged from puja organisers. Each of the 43,000 clubs across the state to organise Durga Puja will receive the grant, which will cost the state over Rs 250 crore.

The Chief Minister made the announcement this evening at the annual preparatory meeting of police officers, government officials and representatives of puja committees, which was held at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Ms Banerjee took on critics who have accused her of taking political mileage out of the event.

"Many question why Imams and Purohits should get a stipend. Do you know how much they work? If there is a riot, Imams go and try to resolve issues. When there are issues with administering polio drops, they help. They work in community development programmes. Not all purohits (Hindu Priests) are rich. Many of them are poor," the Chief Minister said.



"Some people will go to court asking why puja committees will get money. I say they will get the money because they also run campaigns on development schemes in the state. The money is given to them because with these funds they make people more aware. They inform people. I know there are some cockroaches waiting outside. They will go and file a PIL tomorrow," Ms Banerjee added.



"It is not that we are buying out clubs with this money. We don't have the money. We started with Rs 25,000. Then we had Covid for two years," Mamata Banerjee added.



The Chief Minister also unveiled an Anti-Ragging Helpline at the event, which will function from the Kolkata Police Headquarters. The helpline, 1800-345-5678, will remain operational day and night.

"The incident at Jadavpur University has opened our eyes… May be there are several incidents taking place which students don't reveal out of fear," the Chief Minister said, refering to the death of first-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu.

The student had fallen from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9. His family has alleged that he was a victim of ragging. The death has evoked condemnation and outrage across the state.

"I think, at any college or university, or even a workplace, if anyone indulges in ragging, just make one phone call and pass on the information. Your number will remain confidential," Ms Banerjee said.

"Parents struggle to bring up their kids and after securing excellent results they get admitted to such places. Then they face torture there day after day. It happens in many places, not just one place… Remember scoring 100 per cent is not the only qualification. Being an evolved human being is also a qualification," Mamata Banerjee added.