Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP For Attack On North Bengal Police Station

Mamata Banerjee said, "The BJP is doing total hooliganism in Bengal".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the state's opposition BJP for the violence in north Bengal's Kaliaganj, from where a video of policemen being beaten has gone viral. A police station in Kaliaganj district was set ablaze by a mob during a protest on Tuesday over the death of a teenager. Days ago, the area had witnessed massive protests over the issue.



Initially it was reported that the teenager was raped and murdered, leading to massive anger in the area. Bengal BJP's Suvendu Adhikari tweeted:

Another rape & murder of a Minor Girl in WB.

The dead body of a Class X student; belonging to the Rajbongshi Community, from Kaliaganj; Uttar Dinajpur was found in such condition.

Days after Tribal ladies were punished with atonement ritual, this happens to a Rajbongshi girl. pic.twitter.com/ATHTHbPL6e — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 21, 2023

The Chief Minister said the violence that followed is the BJP's doing. "The BJP just brought people in from Bihar," who she said, ransacked the police station and set it on fire. "They entered the police station with firearms, they have looted the villagers. And they have beaten the police also brutally," the Chief Minister said.



"I will not say the incident (the teen's death) was planned. Sometimes some things happen... It is an unfortunate incident and we are with the family. But what happened after that -- of course it was planned. The BJP is doing total hooliganism in Bengal because they are getting full support from Delhi," she added.



Regarding the teen's death, she said there was a lot of information. "It is not clear if it is a suicide case. Doctors said she has taken poison. The police have video-graphed the postmortem and the postmortem report is also there. So, the police will take strong action," Ms Banerjee said.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said the Chief Minister has "lost control" of the administration.



"In Kaliaganj, the public is beating up the police. This is the situation. We have received videos as well. We are not publicly sharing them as there are a lot of problems in this state," Mr Majumdar said.

"The unfortunate thing is that in this state, an incident took place in Kaliaganj. There was an incident earlier in Kaliachak in Malda and then again, we are seeing incidents in Malda... This is not how the state administration can run and the Chief Minister has lost control completely," he said.