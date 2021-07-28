'I'm No Astrologer': Mamata Banerjee On Who Will Lead United Opposition

Mamata Banerjee said, "If one phone is hacked, all are hacked".

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped today's opposition meeting about Pegasus scandal, but at a press conference later, pointing to her brush with the spyware, she made it clear that her party is at the forefront of the battle over the issue. "All political parties in the opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," she said.

Asked who will lead the opposition, she shot back, "I'm not an astrologer... Someone will emerge , I will support".

The phone number of her nephew, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, was part of the alleged list of potential surveillance targets. Ms Banerjee has claimed that her phone has also been hacked and she has been unable to speak to anyone.

The Bengal Chief Minister reiterated her claim today, then amended: "Even if I'm not on Pegasus, if I speak to Abhishek Banerjee, or PK (election strategist Prashant Kishor) it is hacked. If one phone is hacked, all are hacked".