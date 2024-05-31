'Rahul Gandhi My Choice For PM, Priyanka Should Have Contested': M Kharge

Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge (L) spoke exclusively to NDTV.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has backed Rahul Gandhi to succeed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country if the party-led INDIA bloc defeats the BJP in this general election.

He also said he had pushed for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut; there had been talk of a contest from the family bastion of Raebareli, vacated by Sonia Gandhi after five straight wins. Ms Gandhi Vadra, however, opted out and her brother stood instead, while she managed his campaign.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Kharge said Rahul Gandhi - who led two 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' before the election and campaigned extensively during, often sharing stage space (and meal times) with allies and launching direct attacks on Prime Minister Modi - would be a popular choice for the top post.

"Rahul Gandhi is my choice to be Prime Minister... he is my choice and he represents the youth, and length and breadth of the country," the Congress boss, who in the past batted away questions about Mr Gandhi's credentials and the INDIA bloc not naming a prime ministerial candidate, told NDTV.

Mr Gandhi is seen by many as a realistic consensus candidate for the top post.

READ | When Will INDIA Bloc Decide PM Face? Rahul Gandhi Says...

However, in line with the official stand, he has discouraged such questions; last month he insisted, "The bloc has decided we are fighting together. After winning the coalition will jointly decide who will be PM."

READ | Will Arvind Kejriwal Accept Rahul Gandhi As PM? What He Said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. whose AAP is part of the coalition, was similarly circumspect last week, when he told reporters bloc leaders would decide on a leader after the election.

PM Face And INDIA Unity

As recently as last week Mr Kharge had refused to comment on the PM question.

"It's like asking 'kaun banega crorepati'," was his witty response at a press conference in Shimla; the reference was to the popular TV quiz show hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

READ |"Kaun Banega Crorepati": Kharge On INDIA Bloc PM Question

Mr Kharge then said what he repeated till then - that selecting a new Prime Minister could only happen if and after the INDIA bloc wins, and that the nominee would be unanimously chosen.

The Congress leader has been seen as astute in repeatedly shutting down, so far, talk of his party grabbing the top post In the event of a win. He has insisted the focus of the (oft-tenuously held-together) bloc should be winning, rather than wasting time and voters' trust on internal bickering.

READ | "Projecting PM Candidate May Break Unity": Kharge To NDTV

In November last year he told NDTV he would rather not name a candidate as it could "break INDIA bloc unity". "This will ensure are together in the run-up to the election," the veteran politician said.

Formed in June last year, the bloc has had trouble with members - founding member Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transferred his JDU to the BJP's camp after perceived slights over his role.

READ | "High Opinion...": BJP Leader's Jab At Nitish Amid PM Buzz

Mr Kumar was widely seen as angling for the prime ministerial nomination himself, and there were posters that cropped up in parts of Patna last year that made that point. Publicly he rubbished any potential candidature, insisting as the Congress has, that the focus must be on defeating the BJP.

Kharge For PM?

Meanwhile, Mr Kharge also rubbished talk he too could be a PM candidate.

That iron was thrown in the fire by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in December and Arvind Kejriwal, and welcomed, sources said, by 12 of the bloc's members.

"How can I propose my (own) name? The party will take a call. Alliance parties might have named me but, in our party, we will sit (together) and decide... there is a process like in 2004 or 2009."

Mr Kharge's nomination, sources said, was cheered as he is a prominent Dalit leader.

READ | Kharge As INDIA PM Face? Mamata, Kejriwal's Surprise Pitch

However, the Congress boss poured cold water on the idea.

Kharge's Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Push

On Ms Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut Mr Kharge said, "I wanted Priyanka to contest, but Rahul needed someone to be his campaign manager, since he was also campaigning across the country.

READ | For Amethi, Raebareli, Gandhi Siblings Told To Decide: Sources

The Congress chief last month urged both to contest but said he would leave the decision - on Ms Gandhi Vadra's debut and a potential return to Amethi for Rahul Gandhi, to try and win back the Congress' other Uttar Pradesh stronghold from the BJP's Smriti Irani - to the Gandhi siblings.

INDIA Meets After Election

The opposition bloc is to hold an informal meet Saturday - the final day of polling - to outline its strategy for counting day - June 5. The focus, Mr Kharge said, is on coordination with members.

The Congress chief also laughed off the suggestion he could be sacked should the party return a dismal performance in a national election for a third time; in 2014 it got 44 seats and, in 2019, with Rahul Gandhi as the party boss, it managed only eight more. More is expected from the Congress this time, given it has support from a phalanx of opposition parties and a more aggressive strategy.

The BJP, a confident Mr Kharge declared to NDTV, is sure to lose this election.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.