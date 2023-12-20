'Maintain This Enthusiasm Until 2024 Polls': BJP Chief To Party Workers

He said that party workers in Gorakhpur engage in organisational work with boundless energy

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday exhorted his party workers to maintain the momentum generated by the party's victory in recent assembly polls in three states till the Lok Sabha elections slated for early next year.

Addressing party workers in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "As political workers, we all aspire to win elections, but such opportunities were rare in the past. At that time, winning was like capturing a fortress from which victory seemed unexpected. But under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its workers have changed the game."

He said the workers' enthusiasm has resulted in the party's historic victory in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"It is essential to maintain this enthusiasm until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Mr Nadda said.

The momentum created in favour of the BJP following the assembly poll win needs to be sustained, he said.

Mr Nadda also discussed the preparations being made to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He emphasized that this programme should not be just a formality but an opportunity to showcase the changes brought about by the central and state governments among the public.

Mr Nadda also appealed to every BJP worker to visit a gurdwara on Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 to pay homage to the sacrifice of the sons of Guru Govind Singh.

Referring to the party's selection of new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he said such decisions send a message that any BJP worker can become a chief minister one day. "Our path is right, that is why we are victorious," he said.

At the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Nadda's visit will certainly infuse energy into party workers here.

He said that party workers in Gorakhpur engage in organisational work with boundless energy and exhibit a spirit of cooperation with the public even in adverse circumstances, as demonstrated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister urged all representatives and organisational workers to actively participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and suggested establishing continuous contact with beneficiaries of government schemes.

Mr Nadda also took part in the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Gorakhpur and said that under PM Modi's leadership, women have become empowered, the youth have found a voice, and farmers as well as people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been given the opportunity to join the mainstream of society.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda kicked off the third edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Basti.

Various competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports are organised as part of the event.

Addressing the gathering in Basti, Mr Nadda said sportspersons from humble backgrounds are participating in the Olympics after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office because of his transformative policy and leadership.

"Why before the Tokyo Olympics, India had never won so many medals in the Olympics.... After Prime Minister Modi assumed office, players are now emerging not only from big cities but also from villages and towns. Poor youths from humble homes are participating in the Olympics," he said.

