Maharashtra Woman Strangled To Death, Body Found Hidden In Sofa Bed: Cops

The incident took place when the woman's husband was at work, police said. (Representational)

The police have recovered the body of a 33-year-old woman concealed in a sofa bed at her house in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, Supriya Shinde, had been strangled and her head had been banged by unidentified persons on Tuesday, senior inspector Shekar Bagde of Manpada police station said.

The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 9 pm, when the woman's husband was at work, he said.

The victim had requested her neighbour to drop her son at school stating that she was unwell, and when she did not fetch the child after school, the teacher contacted the neighbour.

When the victim was not seen at her home, her husband was informed and after a frantic search, the body was found concealed in the sofa bed, the official said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified persons.

