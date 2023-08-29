Maharashtra Woman Beaten Up For Asking Man To Return Rs 2,000, 4 Arrested: Police

The accused allegedly outraged the woman's modesty, the police said (Representational)

A woman belonging to a backward community in Maharashtra's Satara district was beaten up allegedly by four people after she asked one of them to return Rs 2,000 she had loaned for cattle fodder, the police said.

The incident took place on August 26, an official said, adding that the four accused have been arrested.

On August 25, the woman demanded Rs 2,000 from the main accused - Devdas Narale, to whom she had given the money for the fodder of cattle, he said.

Even after repeated requests, Mr Narale, who belongs to an upper caste, did not return the money and allegedly abused and threatened her, the official said.

On Saturday morning, Mr Narale with three others visited the woman and started beating her up in front of the villagers, he said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

While beating her, the accused allegedly outraged her modesty, the official said.

The woman's son filed a complaint, following which the police registered an FIR under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The police arrested Mr Narale and Pintu - alias Shantaram Narale - on Sunday, the official said, adding that the other two accused - Santosh Shinde and Janappa Shinde - were arrested last evening.