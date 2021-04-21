Maharashtra Records 568 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours, Highest So Far

Maharashtra today reported 568 deaths because of the coronavirus, registering its highest ever single-day spike in death count. It also logged 67,468 new cases in 24 hours.



Pune remains the worst-affected city in Maharashtra with 10,852 cases and 35 deaths. Mumbai logged 7,684 cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Nagpur with 7,555 cases and 41 deaths.



Nashik, where 24 people died today because of disruption in oxygen supply triggered by a leak in a tanker, reported 6,703 cases and 29 deaths.