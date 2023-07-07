Maharashtra Politics Live Updates: Amid Pawar vs Pawar, E Shinde's Midnight Meet With Deputy

Devendra Fadnavis met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde late last night to discuss power sharing.

During the meeting that lasted till 2 am, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis discussed a cabinet expansion. The meeting took place hours after the Shinde camp refuted reports that its MLAs had been uncomfortable with Ajit Pawar's entry into the ruling coalition. The party asserted that Eknath Shinde has no plans of stepping down as Chief Minister. Mr Shinde also denied any differences within the party.

Meanwhile, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar has expelled 12 rebels -- including his nephew Ajit Pawar and former top aide Praful Patel. Sharad Pawar's national executive meet in Delhi drew a sharp response from the Ajit Pawar faction, which said it has "no legal sanctity".

Here are the Live Updates on Maharashtra Politics Crisis:

Jul 07, 2023 14:41 (IST) Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from July 17

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 17 to August 4. The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal who joined the government on Sunday were present at the meeting along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Jul 07, 2023 14:20 (IST) Team Thackeray Member Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena



In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, an MLC of the faction has switched over to rival Eknath Shinde camp. Neelam Gorhe was welcomed into the party by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, an MLC of the faction has switched over to rival Eknath Shinde camp. Neelam Gorhe was welcomed into the party by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

Jul 07, 2023 13:55 (IST) Sharad Pawar's fightback inspires us all: Sanjay Raut

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar's fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Pawar (82) on Thursday declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively "whether 82 or 92." "This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British," Raut said.

Jul 07, 2023 12:59 (IST) Ajit Pawar Elected On June 30? Here's What NCP Rulebook Says

The process of selecting a chief of the Nationalist Congress Party is a time-consuming one, going by the party's rulebook. The process of selecting a chief of the Nationalist Congress Party is a time-consuming one, going by the party's rulebook.

Jul 07, 2023 12:41 (IST) Ajit Pawar to address press at 5pm today.

Jul 07, 2023 12:36 (IST) Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel Among 12 Rebels Expelled By Sharad Pawar

