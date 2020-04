Mumbai saw an increase of 475 new cases today. (File)

Maharashtra has inched close to 10,000 coronavirus cases with 597 new additions today. The state, which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in India, now has 9,915 coronavirus cases.

The state also registered 32 deaths today, taking the total number of deaths to 432.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, which has more cases than any other state in the country, saw an increase of 475 new cases today, taking its total number to 6,644.

The city also recorded 26 deaths today.