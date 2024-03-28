Maharashtra Minister Fractures Thigh Bone, Dislocates Wrist After Fall At Home

Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said he was injured after he fell in his home.

"My left thigh bone was fractured, and my right wrist was dislocated after I slipped at my house on Wednesday night," he said in a social media post.

काल रात्री राहत्या घरात पाय घसरून पडल्याने माझ्या डाव्या मांडीचे हाड व डाव्या हाताच्या मनगटाला फ्रॅक्चर झाले असून, सध्या प्रकृती स्थिर आहे. या अनुषंगाने डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्याने लवकरच शस्त्रक्रिया करण्यात येणार आहे. तसेच अस्थिरोग तज्ञ डॉ. निरज आडकर व हृदयरोग तज्ञ डॉ. सदानंद राऊत… — Dilip Walse Patil (@Dwalsepatil) March 28, 2024

"My condition is stable. Following the advice of doctors, surgery will be performed soon. Orthopaedic specialist Dr Niraj Adkar and cardiologist Dr Sadanand Rao have advised me to take rest in the coming days. I will soon be admitted for treatment under their care," the senior NCP leader added.

