Maharashtra Farmer Who Set Himself On Fire Last Week, Dies Officials said that the body of Shyamrao Rama Bhopale, a resident of Marlegaon in Umarkhed taluka, had been sent for post-mortem.

A 60-year-old farmer, who had allegedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 6 in Umarkhed taluka, Yavatmal, today died after battling for life at Nanded's Government Medical College, police said.



Officials said that the body of Shyamrao Rama Bhopale, a resident of Marlegaon in Umarkhed taluka, had been sent for post-mortem.



Mr Bhopale had set himself on fire in front of his house after dousing kerosene on his body, with family members claiming that he took the extreme step as he had an outstanding loan and his crops had failed.



Immediately after the incident, his son told reporters that Mr Bhopale had about 1.5 acres of land and an outstanding loan of Rs 17,360. His tur and soyabean crops had failed.



Moreover, the son had said, Mr Bhopale was not eligible for the state government's farm loan waiver scheme.



His body was handed over to his family today and his son performed the final rites, officials said.



Villagers who attended the cremation had tied black cloth around their mouths to protest against what they



Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, accused the state government of being insensitive.



Against whom should a charge of murder (referring to Mr Bhopale's death) be registered, he asked.



