Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew To Contest Against Ajit Pawar In Baramati

Baramati, the pocketborough of the undivided NCP, will see another battle between the two factions of the party, with Ajit Pawar in the fray. Facing him would be Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra Pawar.

Sharad Pawar had founded the NCP with former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Sangma and Tariq Anwar in 1999 after their expulsion from the Congress.

In July last year, Ajit Pawar - complaining about Sharad Pawar's leadership -- had walked away with a majority of MLAs and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Eknath Shinde.