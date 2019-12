Uddhav Thackeray Promises Complete Farm Loan Waiver In Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray's statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2019, will be written off.

Under the scheme, short-term restructured crop loan arrears up to September 30, 2019, will also be waived. "We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived," Uddhav Thackeray said.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. NCP president Sharad Pawar, who is chairman of the institute, was also present. During his speech, Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

"Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly," Uddhav Thackeray, who is also Shiv Sena president, quipped.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.