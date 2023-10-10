'Check Aadhaar': Maharashtra BJP MLA For 'Only Hindus' At Dandiya Events

Why do people of different communities come to Dandiya events, asked the BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday flagged "Love Jihad" threat during upcoming Navratri events and called on organisers to ensure "only Hindus" attend Dandiya events.

Mr Rane, who is an MLA from Kankavli in Maharashtra suggested that during Navratri events the organisers must check the Aadhaar cards of attendees at all venues.

"It is the demand of the entire Hindu community that when Navaratri begins and Dandia is played, participants should be from the Hindu community," Mr Rane said adding, that incidents related to "Love Jihad" and religious conversion come to the fore during such events.

"Hindu women are lied to and lured," he pointed asserting further that, "People who do not belong to our community come to such events wearing saffron and other attires and call themselves Hindus".

Mr Rane while speaking to ANI in Mumbai said, "We have urged the organisers that if they check the Aadhaar cards of everyone coming in, at the entrance, and allow only Hindus, the Hindu women will not face any difficulty."

He further said, "We have a plethora of evidence indicating cases of Love Jihad. We hope that organisers of the events consider our appeal".

"Why do people belonging to different communities come to Dandiya events? What is their intention? If they want to join Navaratri celebrations, we will convert them into 'Hindus'. So, only Hindus should participate in Dandiya events",Mr Rane added.

Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, represents the Kankavli Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

