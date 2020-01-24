Maharashtra Bandh: Prakash Ambedkar Calls For Statewide Shutdown Today Against Citizenship Law

Maharashtra Bandh: Tight security is in place in the state in wake of the bandh.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra Bandh today to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and "wrong" economic policies of the Centre.

"People have understood what this government is doing, businessmen and transporters are giving us support on this bandh. Will see how it turns out as day progresses," Mr Ambedkar told news agency ANI.

The police detained four workers of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi who were attempting to disrupt the movement of vehicular traffic while protesting as part of Maharashtra bandh.

The party workers were detained from the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai while they were stopping traffic on the highway, news agency ANI reported.

Pune was not affected by the Maharashtra Bandh and normal life continued in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)