Video: Wearing Garland Of "Ignored" Complaints, Man Rolls Into Collector's Office

The man claimed he had been complaining against corruption for over six years.

His complaints against corruption allegedly ignored for years, a man from Madhya Pradesh assembled a garland out of the documents and made an entrance into a district collector's office that left everyone stunned. Crawling on the road and then rolling on it, the man dragged several other documents containing what he claimed was "evidence" behind him, finally getting the attention that he was so desperately seeking.

Like every Tuesday, a public hearing was being conducted in the office of the Neemuch district collector to address people's grievances when Mukesh Prajapati was spotted crawling on his elbows - a garland of documents around him and several others sewn together on a rope trailing him. As he switched to rolling on the road and made his way to the entrance, it emerged that Mr Prajapat had been complaining against the alleged corrupt acts carried out by the sarpanch of his village, Kankariya, and claimed he had not been heard for over six years.

His shirt off and keeping a slipper on his head, Mr Prajapati said, "I have been complaining about the corrupt sarpanch for six to seven years, but no action has been taken. This is not out of self-interest. I am shining a light on corruption in the interest of the country."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mamta Khede told news agency PTI that Mr Prajapati had complained against a sarpanch, and the Panchayat and Rural Development had already conducted a probe into the allegations levelled by him.

District Collector Himanshu Chandra said he has ordered a fresh investigation into the complaints and asked for a report within three days.

"A team has been asked to go to the village and look into the complaints of corruption made by the man. I have asked for a report to be submitted within three days and action will be taken based on that," said Mr Chandra.

Videos of the unique protest were shared widely on social media and one of them was also picked up by the handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

"This person, crawling and dragging documents of complaints and evidence, depicts the helplessness of the Mohan Yadav government. His name is Mukesh Prajapati and he has reached the collector's office seeking justice," the post on the Madhya Pradesh Congress handle said in Hindi.