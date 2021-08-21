Prisoner Found Dead In Indore Jail, Killed Self, Say Cops: Report

The incident took place in the carpentry section of the prison. (Representational)

A 48-year-old prisoner allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat with a wood-cutting machine at the central jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the carpentry section of the prison, where Anil Yadav, who was serving a life sentence for murder, allegedly slit his throat using a wood-cutting machine, MG Road police station in-charge DVS Nagar said.

"Following Anil Yadav's unexpected move, another prisoner Jitendra Verma tried to snatch the machine from his hand. When he failed to do so, he switched off the power supply to the machine," the official said.

However, by the time the machine was switched off, it was too late and Anil Yadav died due to excessive bleeding from the deep wound on his throat, he said, adding that the prisoner was lying in a pool of blood when the police arrived at the scene.

A resident of Indore city's Azad Nagar area, Anil Yadav had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in Narsinghpur district of the state in 2019, and had been transferred to the Indore Central Jail the same year, DVS Nagar said.

The police will be investigating the death further, he added.