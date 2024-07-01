Madhya Pradesh Plans New Law With 10-year Jail For Paper Leaks

Mohan Yadav maintained that the government is open to discussions on the nursing scam.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced stringent measures to combat of paper leaks in the state – a proposed law that involves a 10-year jail term and Rs 1 crore fine and categorises it as a non-bailable offence.

At the recent NDTV MPCG MSME Conclave in Bhopal, Dr. Yadav said, "Very soon, a proposal will come that there will be 10 years imprisonment and strict action".

The proposed law is more stringent that the Central anti-paper leak law, which has provisions for three to five years of imprisonment for those guilty of cheating. Those organizing the cheating – solver gangs and others -- will face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9 and Lok Sabha passed it on February 6.

The decision to bring the new law was taken by the state cabinet amid the huge uproar over paper leaks and other irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and a few others.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi has called the BJP-ruled states the "epicentre of paper leaks," citing Vyapam -- a massive scam that erupted in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago, involving irregularities in the entrance exams for government jobs.

From there, it has spread to all BJP-ruled states, Mr Gandhi had said, in a reference to the paper leak in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable exam.

About the Congress uproar in the House over the nursing scam, exposed first by NDTV, Dr. Yadav maintained that the government is open to discussions and legal processes.

"There are many subjects on which there are some legal problems. We are always ready to hold any discussion under the rules and laws," he said. "The Opposition should come up with good preparations and present their issue before the public. If there is a mistake, we will accept it. But forcing us without any mistake is not right; everyone has to stay within their dignity."

On a different note, he said the ministers of the state, including himself, will now pay their own income tax. The decision has been echoed by the Leader of the Opposition.

Reacting to an NDTV report about the Madhya Pradesh government paying the income tax of its ministers, Dr. Yadav said, "I am satisfied that now our minister's will pay their own income tax. We are not royals. We are elected people. We come from the middle of society and understand the value of tax collection".