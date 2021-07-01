Madhya Pradesh Minister Falls From Dais During Program

Pradyumna Singh Tomar fell from the dais during a program (File)

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar on Thursday fell from the dais during a program in Gwalior.

The minister was taken to a hospital for check-up and his condition was completely normal, a senior police official said. He later left for Bhopal.

The incident took place when Tomar, along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others, was attending the inauguration of the National Horticulture Board's office in the city.

As Tomar was called to address the programme, he got up from his seat and started walking towards the microphone when he slipped and fell down from the dais.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said the minister underwent a check-up at the hospital and his condition was totally normal. Afterwards he left for Bhopal for an urgent meeting, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)