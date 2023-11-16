Vikram Mastal, The 'Ramayana' Actor Who Is Set To Take On Shivraj Chouhan

Vikram Mastal is a 40-year-old actor who joined Congress in July this year in a ceremony attended by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mr Mastal will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Budhni assembly constituency - the stronghold of incumbent Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr Mastal, born in Sehore district's Salkanpur temple town situated close to Budhni, played the role of Lord Hanuman in the 2008 TV serial 'Ramayan 2'.

When asked why he is contesting the elections, he said, "Lack of development in Budhni prompted me to join politics. Does it look like the constituency of a four-term chief minister?"