Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat Seen Touching Minister's Feet In Viral Clip

In a video that has prompted sharp reactions from the opposition in Madhya Pradesh against the Kamal Nath government, , Dewas Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjana Jain is seen touching the feet of state minister Sajjan Singh Verma at a gurdwara in Dewas on the occasion of Gurpurab.

The 24-second clip has been shot inside a gurudwara. Ms Jain is seen touching Mr Singh's feet inside the gurudwara in front of other devotees in the video that was widely circulated on Tuesday.

The minister faced backlash on social media. BJP state vice president Vijesh Lunawat tweeted: "This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy at minister's feet... Devas Municipal Commissioner Sanjan Jain seen touching Sajjan Verma's feet."

Several programmes were organised in the state, including Dewas, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

