Madhya Pradesh Elections On November 17, Result On December 3

Five states will go to polls this year including Madhya Pradesh.

The voting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be held on November 17 with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3, the Election Commission announced today.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is currently led by the BJP, which has been in power for the last 15 years in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are a high-stakes battle, with the BJP led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Congress, who have projected Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial candidate, vying for power. Parties are offering freebies and guarantees, courting tribal, OBC, and women voters.

The state has long been dominated by the Congress and BJP, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also hopes to make its mark in the upcoming elections.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission released the final electoral roll for the upcoming state assembly elections. The state has 56,136,229 eligible voters, including 75,304 service voters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan announced that the state has 56,060,925 general voters that includes 28,825,607 male and 27,233,945 female voters.

