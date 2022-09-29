6 Workers Injured In Fire At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory

One of the workers sustained 42-45 per cent burns while others had minor injuries. (Representational)

Six workers were injured after a fire broke out at Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on early Thursday morning, a senior official said.

The fire, which started in a building inside the factory during the melting of explosives around 2:30 am has been extinguished, OFK joint general manager and spokesperson Dinesh Kumar told PTI.

Five of the injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals while another worker was discharged after treatment, he said.

One of the workers sustained 42-45 per cent burns while others had minor injuries, Dinesh Kumar added.

OFK general manager Ashok Kumar has ordered a board of inquiry into the cause of the fire, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)